There's still time to grab your tickets for the world's largest Irish music festival!
Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park along the shores of Lake Michigan on August 18 - 21 for four days of music, culture and craic!
Over a hundred acts will perform across 16 stages and general admission tickets are currently available for only $19, now through August 1, which gives you access to all music and cultural performances!
Milwaukee Irish Fest 2022 - Join us August 18 - 21!
Irish Fest is less than 50 days away! 🥳 Are you attending? We are so excited to welcome you home August 18 - 21 at the Henry Maier Festival Park! View the lineup and save by getting tickets in advance at irishfest.com. Hup! ☘️☘️☘️Posted by Milwaukee Irish Fest on Friday, 1 July 2022
We've picked out some of the festival highlights below:
Music Highlights
Friday
- Danny Diamond & Dáithí Sproule
- Eileen Ivers
- Lisa Canny
- Socks in the Frying Pan
Saturday
- Enter the Haggis
- Joanna Hyde and Tadhg Ó Meachair
- Scottish Rock Show, with We Banjo 3, Skerryvore and Friends
- The Drowsy Lads
Sunday
- Boxing Banjo
- Skerryvore
- Aoife Scott Song Circle
- Mike Hanrahan
- The Scattering
While the TradFest Temple Bar artists will perform all weekend long! Featuring Brídín, Clare Sands, Emma Langford and Mike Hanrahan.
View the full music lineup here!
Cultural Highlights
Friday
- Joe Ó Dónaill - Irish Language Lesson, Gaeltacht
- The Importance of Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias in Education as it Relates to the Development of the Black & Irish Identity
Saturday
- The Handover of Power and the British Withdrawal from Ireland, 1922
- Cashel Academy of Irish Dance,
- Máire Ní Choilm – Sean-Nós Singing & Workshop
Sunday
- Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
- Poetry Hour
- Danielle Enblom - Sean-Nós Dance & Workshop
View the full cultural lineup here!
Food & Drink
In addition to enjoying the sights and sounds of Milwaukee Irish Fest, there are also over 35 food locations throughout the grounds.
Looking for a taste of Irish food? Try sausage rolls, shepherd's pie and bangers, as well as corned beef and cabbage and a variety of stuffed baked potatoes. For a sweet delight get Guinness cheesecake or shamrock cookies.
While the Jameson Cool Zone features exclusive Jameson cocktails and slushies, like the Jamorita and Irish mule, or visit the craft beer bars to enjoy beverages from local Milwaukee breweries. You can also catch cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs in the Callen Celtic Kitchen.
Plus shop from over 45 marketplace vendors offering a wide variety of products with an Irish/Celtic theme. From clothing to crystal and anything in between, you are sure to find the perfect gift!
View the full food & drink experience here.
You can check out the full Milwaukee Irish Fest schedule, lineup, and more information here. Otherwise download the free Milwaukee Irish Fest app, available on Apple and Android devices, and filter the events you’re looking for so you can plan for a legendary festival experience!
General admission tickets are currently available for only $19, now through August 1. The earlier you buy, the more you save! Tickets are $23 at the gate.
To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.