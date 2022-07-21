There's still time to grab your tickets for the world's largest Irish music festival!

Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park along the shores of Lake Michigan on August 18 - 21 for four days of music, culture and craic!

Over a hundred acts will perform across 16 stages and general admission tickets are currently available for only $19, now through August 1, which gives you access to all music and cultural performances!

We've picked out some of the festival highlights below:

Friday

Danny Diamond & Dáithí Sproule

Eileen Ivers

Lisa Canny

Socks in the Frying Pan

Saturday

Enter the Haggis

Joanna Hyde and Tadhg Ó Meachair

Scottish Rock Show, with We Banjo 3, Skerryvore and Friends

The Drowsy Lads

Sunday

Boxing Banjo

Skerryvore

Aoife Scott Song Circle

Mike Hanrahan

The Scattering

While the TradFest Temple Bar artists will perform all weekend long! Featuring Brídín, Clare Sands, Emma Langford and Mike Hanrahan.

View the full music lineup here!

Friday

Joe Ó Dónaill - Irish Language Lesson, Gaeltacht

The Importance of Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias in Education as it Relates to the Development of the Black & Irish Identity

Saturday

The Handover of Power and the British Withdrawal from Ireland, 1922

Cashel Academy of Irish Dance,

Máire Ní Choilm – Sean-Nós Singing & Workshop

Sunday

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Poetry Hour

Danielle Enblom - Sean-Nós Dance & Workshop

View the full cultural lineup here!

In addition to enjoying the sights and sounds of Milwaukee Irish Fest, there are also over 35 food locations throughout the grounds.

Looking for a taste of Irish food? Try sausage rolls, shepherd's pie and bangers, as well as corned beef and cabbage and a variety of stuffed baked potatoes. For a sweet delight get Guinness cheesecake or shamrock cookies.

While the Jameson Cool Zone features exclusive Jameson cocktails and slushies, like the Jamorita and Irish mule, or visit the craft beer bars to enjoy beverages from local Milwaukee breweries. You can also catch cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs in the Callen Celtic Kitchen.

Plus shop from over 45 marketplace vendors offering a wide variety of products with an Irish/Celtic theme. From clothing to crystal and anything in between, you are sure to find the perfect gift!

View the full food & drink experience here.

You can check out the full Milwaukee Irish Fest schedule, lineup, and more information here. Otherwise download the free Milwaukee Irish Fest app, available on Apple and Android devices, and filter the events you’re looking for so you can plan for a legendary festival experience!

General admission tickets are currently available for only $19, now through August 1. The earlier you buy, the more you save! Tickets are $23 at the gate.

To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.