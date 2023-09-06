"Scéalta Grá na hÉireann" returns this month with a new six-part series about Ireland’s greatest love stories on TG4, Ireland's Irish language TV channel.

Following the success of season one, "Scéalta Grá na hÉireann" is back for a second season - six new couples, with six new captivating and heartbreaking stories!

The Irish language series will feature stories covering a wide range of historical events, including the 1798 Rebellion, the Easter Rising, the Irish War of Independence and the American Civil War.

With an expert team of historians, the show brings these tales to life in a visceral and compelling way.

The love stories featured this season:

Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett

The captivating story of Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett is widely recognized as one of the most tragic love stories in Ireland's history. Grace and Joe are brought together by their love for Ireland and their shared ideals and spirituality. They are married in Kilmainham Gaol but their life together is cut tragically short by the violence of the 1916 Easter Rising. Their love for each other and their country will always be remembered.

Lady Eleanor Butler of Kilkenny Castle and Sarah Ponsonby of Woodstock House

Lady Eleanor Butler of Kilkenny Castle and Sarah Ponsonby of Woodstock House were two women who, despite the social norms of their time and the many obstacles they faced, were determined to be together. They defied societal expectations and refused to conform to traditional gender roles. Their story is an inspirational tale of undying love and unbreakable courage. This couple's story is a testament to the power of love, and to the importance of being true to yourself.

Michael Joseph O'Rahilly and Nancy Brown

Michael Joseph O'Rahilly and Nancy Brown were as devoted to one another as they were to the fight for Irish independence. The recent demolition of their home at 40 Herbert Park is a stark reminder of the government's disregard for preserving the country's historical and cultural heritage. However, despite the loss of their physical home, the legacy of their love for each other lives on through O'Rahilly's farewell letter to Nancy, written as he lay mortally wounded on the streets of Dublin, during the 1916 Easter Rising.

Matilda and Theobald Wolfe Tone

Matilda and Theobald Wolfe Tone have a whirlwind romance that plays out in the era of revolutions. From Ireland to France and America this power couple almost brought the British Empire crashing to its knees and brushed shoulders with Napoleon himself. Wolfe Tone is so vividly remembered today thanks to Matilda’s efforts in preserving his diaries and political writings in the now famous two-volume biography, "The Life of Theobald Wolfe Tone".

Leslie Price and Tom Barry

Leslie Price and Tom Barry, the couple that brought down an Empire. Their respective involvement with the Cumann na mBán and the West Cork Brigade's flying column, played a key role in undermining the British Empire's operations in Ireland during the War of Independence. After the Civil War, Leslie Price contributed to the betterment of the Irish State, helping to establish the Irish Red Cross, Gorta and VHI, all of which still operate to this day. Tom’s book ‘Guerilla Days in Ireland’ is a seminal work on the Irish fight for freedom and on the tactics of guerilla warfare. Their combined efforts during the revolution made them one of the most active and influential couples of their time.

John Mitchel and Jenny Verner

John Mitchel and Jenny Verner's story is one of forbidden love, sacrifice, and political turmoil. Mitchel, a leading figure in the Irish nationalist movement, and Verner, a prominent member of the Protestant gentry, fell in love despite the disapproval of their families and the social divide of their time. Their commitment to one another and to the cause of Irish freedom will see them traverse 4 continents, numerous wars and years of incarceration.

This second season of "Scéalta Grá na hÉireann" promises to be even more captivating and more heartbreaking than the first, as viewers are transported back in time to experience the love stories of Ireland's most iconic couples.

"Scéalta Grá na hÉireann" is a Bo Media Production for TG4, made with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

"Scéalta Grá na hÉireann" will air on TG4 on September 6, at 8pm.