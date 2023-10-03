Irish actress Louisa Harland has landed a leading role in the award-winning play "Ulster American" in London.

The new production of David Ireland’s “Ulster American” will star Harland, who shot to fame as Orla McCool in "Derry Girls," alongside BAFTA and Emmy winner Andy Serkis and Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson, who will return to the London stage for the first time in almost two decades.

Harland took to her Instagram to share her excitement at the news with a caption that simply read, "I know I can't believe it either."

The black comedy "Ulster American" will follow an Oscar-winning American actor (Harrelson), an English director (Serkis), and a Northern Irish playwright (Harland) who are about to begin rehearsals for a new play, one that could transform each of their careers.

But when it turns out that they’re not on the same page, the night threatens to spiral out of control.

Director Jeremy Herrin said: “I’m delighted that this rollercoaster of a play has summoned such a stellar roster of talent to join us for this pitch-black comedy at the beautifully refurbished Riverside Studios.

"I’ve always admired David Ireland’s fearlessness and the way he manages to skewer pretension in its many guises.

"It’s an honor to bring the legend that is Woody Harrelson to London; to welcome Andy Serkis back to the stage after so much success in the movies, and to enjoy the brilliant Louisa Harland going toe-to-toe with them both.

"It’ll be a thrilling evening and I can’t wait to see our audience’s reaction to this explosive show.”

David Ireland’s play received its world premiere in 2018 at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh. It is the recipient of the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award and the Scotsman Fringe First Award.

“Ulster American” will run for a limited time of eight weeks from December 4 – January 28, 2024, at London's Riverside Studios.