Woody Harrelson has sweetly responded to Northern Ireland mom Dani Grier Mulvenna, whose tweet about her baby daughter Cora looking just like the Hollywood actor has gone wildly viral.

“Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon,” Grier Mulvenna tweeted on August 3.

The good-humored tweet, featuring side-by-side pictures of her baby Cora and the Harrelson, rocketed to nearly 490,000 likes in just over two days.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Later that day, Mulvenna shared another snap of baby Cora "saying" thanks for all the attention, adding that Cora doesn't think she looks like Woodly Harrelson, "it's just that when she does ... she really really does."

Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon, it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx pic.twitter.com/0CuEQrIgSy — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Grier Mulvenna's comparison began to spread across social media and eventually made its way to none other than Harrelson, who took the time to poetically respond on Instagram.

Harrelson, matching Grier Mulvenna's sense of humor, wrote:

Ode to Cora-

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair

Grier Mulvenna commented on Harrelson’s post saying: "You've made our day, can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx"