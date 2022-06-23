A Twitter shout-out from an Economics Professor asking what it means to be Irish results in some funny, sweet and moving responses.

According to Oxford Languages Irish means "relating to Ireland, its people, or the Celtic language traditionally and historically spoken there" or "the people of Ireland; Irish people collectively." Of course, anyone who's Irish or loves the Irish knows there's more to it than that.

During the week, Professor Stephen Kinsella from the University of Limerick posted on Twitter saying "An Experiment. Finish this sentence. To be Irish means..." the responses were funny, sentimental and really very sweet.

Here are just some of the responses:

- The correct answer to the ultimate Irish question is … Barry’s

- Giving directions via the nearest church or pub as landmarks.

- Everything.

- Yerrah shure you know yourself.

- having empathy and understanding of the plight of others, along with the ingenuity and determination to offer help.

- One understands the importance of pints…

- To be easygoing. I feel that's our biggest defining trait. We have others, but yeah.

- Whatever you're having yourself.

- Honoring those who endured suffering so we cd be free eg men & women of 1916 Rising

- Making an effort to learn our native traditions & language whether new Irish or old

- Love of family & community

- Kindness to strangers

- Solidarity with oppressed all over the world".

- To be proud and grateful.

- Always wanting to go home.

- To be hit regularly by bouts of inexplicable guilt.

- To keep thinking it'll be grand until it really isn't ;-).

- To have 40 different words for “rain”.

- To be Irish, is not a passport or an ethnicity or a demarcation of geography, it is a mindset, to be Irish you must have an Irish mindset. We welcome all, it’s hard to define, but it has allowed us to give the world great scholars, writers and innovators.

- No matter how dire things are, at some stage you'll always say "sure it'll be grand".

- You are Irish, you're trying to be Irish, or you will be Irish, with a bit of luck...

An Experiment. Finish this sentence. To be Irish means... — Stephen Kinsella (@stephenkinsella) June 17, 2022