This wonderful rendition of the hymn "Our Lady of Knock" performed the official New York St. Patrick's Day Mass, just ahead of the March 17 parade will give you chills.

A stunning version of Lady of Knock Cathy Maguire's stirring performance of "Our Lady of Knock" was a highlight for Cardinal Timothy Dolan St. Patrick's Day, in 2017.

Maguire, from Dundalk, a professional singer, sang out the lyrics to packed St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Facebook reaction was immediate.

Maguire told IrishCentral the reaction to her performance was overwhelming and she looks forward to following up with the numerous appearance requests that have come her way since. This video has now had over one million views.

Listen for yourself to a beautiful rendition of one of Ireland's most beautiful hymns.

* Originally published in 2017.