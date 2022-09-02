Lindsay Lohan is in Ireland as filming is due to begin on her new Netflix rom-com "Irish Wish."

Lohan, 36, was kind enough to pose with staff and fans at The Bridge Tavern in Co Wicklow on September 1.

"Yes that is Lindsay Lohan casually dropping into The Bridge Tavern of a Thursday night," the Irish gastro-pub said on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bridge Tavern (@thebridgetavernww)

Lohan, who rocketed to fame for starring in "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," also obliged two young fans by snapping a selfie. Lohan “could not have been nicer” to the children, one of their parents told the Irish Independent.

Lohan is in Ireland this week as Netflix confirms she'll star in its upcoming "Irish Wish" rom-com.

Of "Irish Wish," Netflix says: "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

"Irish Wish" is part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix - her other rom-com, "Falling for Christmas," will arrive on the streamer on November 10, just in time for the holidays.

No word yet on when "Irish Wish" will arrive on Netflix, but it looks like filming is due to begin shortly in Dublin and Wicklow, according to a recent casting call posted on MovieExtras.ie. Western People also reported that the movie is set to film in Co Mayo.

Michael Damian, who wrote and produced "Falling for Christmas," said on Twitter this week that he is "super excited" to be working with Lohan again in his "homeland of Ireland" for "Irish Wish."