Brendan Gleeson will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular 2019 film "Joker".

Todd Phillips, who directed the 2019 portrayal of one of the most famous comic book villains of all time, will return to direct "Joker: Folie à Deux".

While the first film was a gritty depiction of the Joker's descent into madness in a crime-ridden Gotham City, the sequel is anticipated to be a musical, Variety reports.

Phoenix, who took home an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Joker in the 2019 film, will return as the comic villain, while Lady Gaga will play his love interest, Harley Quinn.

Gleeson's role in the film has yet to be confirmed.

Warner Bros and DC Comics are backing the upcoming sequel, which is set to be released in October 2024.

The film is expected to take place within its own universe and there is unlikely to be any connections to "The Batman" featuring Robert Pattinson, which was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim.

The sequel is also unlikely to have any connection to the extended DC universe, which has featured Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

Gleeson, meanwhile, is generating Oscar buzz for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", which is set to be released on October 21.

The dark comedy reunites Gleeson with actor Colin Farrell and director Martin McDonagh, with the trio previously teaming up for the celebrated dark comedy "In Bruges" in 2008.

The new film will also feature Irish actor Barry Keoghan, actress Kerry Condon, and comedian Pat Shortt.