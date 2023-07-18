Irish American actress Lindsay Lohan has delighted fans with the news that she has given birth to a baby boy.

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," her representatives said in a statement on Monday, July 17.

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's reps said.

The name Luai (pronounced "loo-ey”) reportedly means “strong” or “steady” in Arabic.

Lohan, 37, announced that she was expecting back in March, telling her Instagram followers "We are blessed and excited!"

The couple has been flooded with well wishes from fans and friends including Lohan's former "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie-Lee Curtis, who shared an Instagram post of the pair with the caption: "MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

Lohan, who rocketed to fame for starring in movies such as the cult classic "Mean Girls," will star in the upcoming Netflix rom-com "Irish Wish," which is set to be released in 2024.

A synopsis of the Irish flick says: "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.

"Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Filmed in Dublin and Wiclow, Netflix says: "Set in the rolling green moors of Ireland, the movie sees Lohan's Maddie learn her dreams for true love might not be what she imagined and that her soulmate may well be a different person than she originally expected. Apparently, magic wishes are quite insightful."

Lindsay Lohan’s Irish roots

Lohan was born in 1986 in the Irish American Woodlawn neighborhood of The Bronx but she and her family moved to Long Island soon after she was born.

Her mother Donata 'Dina' Melina Nicolette Lohan (née Sullivan) came from a well-known Irish American family that traced its roots back to Co Cork.

Dina, who had her own stage ambitions and worked as a singer and dancer, married Michael Lohan, another Irish Catholic with Cork roots.

Lindsay was pushed into the limelight early; at age 3 she was in ads for Calvin Klein Kids and Abercrombie Kids.

By age 10 she was in movies, and she hit the big time at age 12 when she starred as twins Annie and Hallie in Disney's "The Parent Trap" in 1998.

She went on to star in several cult classics in the early noughties, including "Freaky Friday" (2003) and "Mean Girls" (2004).

A teen idol, Lohan's career became affected by a series of legal issues and stints in rehabilitation facilities in the late 2000s. She was also plagued by a constant barrage of negative tabloid stories about her personal life.

However, the actress is in her comeback era thanks in part to her two-film deal with Netflix, which includes "Falling for Christmas" released in 2022, and the upcoming "Irish Wish."