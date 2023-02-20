Irish actor Liam Neeson has said Disney's numerous 'Star Wars' spinoffs have "diluted" the magic of the iconic film series.

Neeson, who played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999's "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," said during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen that he is no longer interested in reprising the role.

Neeson has made a few minor appearances in the franchise since his original debut in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy. His voice was used in the TV series "The Clone Wars," which aired from 2011 until 2014, and in the 2019 film "The Rise Of Skywalker."

The 70-year-old star also had a brief two-line cameo in the recent Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi," which stars his "Phantom Menace" co-star Ewan McGregor.

However, when asked if he'd appear in another spinoff of the epic franchise, Neeson said enough is enough, according to The Daily Mail.

"There's so many spinoffs of 'Star Wars,'" said Neeson, who appeared on the talk show on Feb. 16 alongside Paul Rudd.

"It's diluting it to me, and it's taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way."

Watch Neeson’s interview on “Watch What Happens Live!” in the video below:

Since acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has inundated the public with spinoffs of the "Star Wars" franchise, reports Variety.

Outside of the main Skywalker saga, Lucasfilm has released the standalone spinoff films “Rogue One” and “Solo."

Disney+ has also released several streaming series such as “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi," while upcoming series include “Ashoka” and “The Acolyte.”

Last year, Neeson told ComicBook.com that he might consider reviving his Qui-Gon Jinn role, but only if it was for a movie and not a television show.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so… if it was a film," he said at the time.

"Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit. I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made 'The Phantom Menace,' I just cannot believe where the time has gone."