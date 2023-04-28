A new teaser trailer has been released for Kenneth Branagh's upcoming supernatural thriller "A Haunting in Venice."

The upcoming film, based on Agatha Christie's "Hallowe'en Party," sees Branagh reprise his role as the famous detective Hercule Poirot for the third time as a sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile."

The famous sleuth is one of the most famous literary characters of all time, appearing in 33 novels, two plays, and more than 50 short stories between 1920 and 1975.

“It’s a supernatural world where the normal rules do not apply,” Branagh told Variety of the upcoming thriller.

“Murders and ghosts are irresistible to a man with that mustache and that nose for sniffing other culprits.”

"A Haunting in Venice," which opens in Irish cinemas on September 15, follows Poirot in an eerie, post-war Venice on All Hallows' Eve.

Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the famous detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The teaser trailer for the new film was unveiled at the 2023 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas and sees Branagh reunite with his "Belfast" co-stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, who again play father and son.

“It was great to take advantage of that rapport, camaraderie, and history that they now had,” Branagh told Variety of the reunion.

“It was super helpful for that impact of friendship and familiarity with me, and it had a positive impact on the ensemble. They made it an easier process for everybody else.”

Also starring in the film is recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, as well as Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Branagh has also announced that Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guđnadóttir will provide the film's score. Guđnadóttir won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA award for "Joker," while he also scooped a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for the score of the HBO series "Chernobyl." The Icelandic composer also recently scored "TÁR" and "Women Talking."

You can watch the teaser railer for "A Haunting in Venice" here: