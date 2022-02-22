The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has today announced the 2022 IFTA nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

Jude Hill, 11, is among the nominees in the Lead Actor Film category at the IFTAs this year, the first leading actor nomination for the 11-year-old star of "Belfast" who was born in Co Down.

The IFTAs are often referred to as the "Irish Oscars." Earlier this month, "Belfast" scooped seven nominations at the Academy Awards in the US, but Hill didn't receive an acting nomination.

With ten nominations each, "Belfast" and "An Cailín Ciúin" lead the pack in the IFTA Film nominations this year. In the IFTA Drama categories, RTÉ's "Kin" leads the way with 13 nominations.

IFTA Chief Executive Áine Moriarty said: “What a spectacular line-up of nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry. The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer.”

“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking, and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements."

The Irish Academy will this year host both virtual and physical events.

Irish actress and comedian Deirdre O'Kane will host the virtual awards event which will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on March 12. A separate physical industry gathering is set to take place in April for the presentation of the IFTA Awards in Dublin.

The IFTA Awards is funded by Screen Ireland and also supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Tourism Ireland.

Here are the IFTA Film & Drama Nominees 2022:

Best Film

An Cailín Ciúin

Belfast

Deadly Cuts

Swan Song

Who We Love

You Are Not My Mother

Best Drama

Hidden Assets

Kin

Smother

Vikings Valhalla

Director - Film

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Colm Bairéad - An Cailín Ciúin

Graham Cantwell - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Director - Drama

Ciaran Donnelly - The Wheel of Time

Dathaí Keane - Smother

Diarmuid Goggins - Kin

Hannah Quinn - Vikings: Valhalla

Lisa Mulcahy - Ridley Road

Script Film

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Phlip Doherty - Redemption of a Rogue

Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice - Who We Love

Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother

Script Drama

Declan Croghan - Vikings: Valhalla

Kate O'Riordan - Smother

Morna Regan - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Hidden Assets

Peter McKenna - Kin

Lead Actor Film

Aaron Monaghan - Redemption of a Rogue

Dónall Ó Héalai - Foscadh

Jude Hill - Belfast

Moe Dunford - Nightride

Peter Coonan - Doineann

Lead Actor Drama

Aidan Gillen - Kin

Jimmy Nesbitt - Stay Close

Liam Cunningham - Domina

Sam Keeley - Kin

Lead Actress Film

Angeline Ball - Deadly Cuts

Catherine Clinch - An Cailín Ciúin

Gemma-Leah Devereux - The Bright Side

Hazel Doupe - You Are Not My Mother

Niamh Algar - Censor

Lead Actress Drama

Angeline Ball - Hidden Assets

Clare Dunne - Kin

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Niamh Algar - Deceit

Sinead Keenan - Three Families

Supporting Actor Film

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Cillian O Gairbhí - Foscadh

Dean Quinn - Who We Love

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - The Bright Side

Supporting Actor Drama

Andrew Scott - The Pursuit of Love

Ciaran Hinds - Kin

Emmett J Scanlan - Kin

Owen McDonnell - Three Families

Peter Coonan - Hidden Assets

Supporting Actress Film

Amy-Joyce Hastings - Who We Love

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Carrie Crowley - An Cailín Ciúin

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga - Passing

Supporting Actress Drama

Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets

Justine Mitchell - Smother

Lola Petticrew - Three Families

Maria Doyle-Kennedy - Kin

Simone Kirby - Hidden Assets

