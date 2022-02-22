The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has today announced the 2022 IFTA nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 25 categories in Film and Drama.
Jude Hill, 11, is among the nominees in the Lead Actor Film category at the IFTAs this year, the first leading actor nomination for the 11-year-old star of "Belfast" who was born in Co Down.
The IFTAs are often referred to as the "Irish Oscars." Earlier this month, "Belfast" scooped seven nominations at the Academy Awards in the US, but Hill didn't receive an acting nomination.
With ten nominations each, "Belfast" and "An Cailín Ciúin" lead the pack in the IFTA Film nominations this year. In the IFTA Drama categories, RTÉ's "Kin" leads the way with 13 nominations.
IFTA Chief Executive Áine Moriarty said: “What a spectacular line-up of nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry. The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer.”
“It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking, and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements."
The Irish Academy will this year host both virtual and physical events.
Irish actress and comedian Deirdre O'Kane will host the virtual awards event which will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on March 12. A separate physical industry gathering is set to take place in April for the presentation of the IFTA Awards in Dublin.
The IFTA Awards is funded by Screen Ireland and also supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Tourism Ireland.
Here are the IFTA Film & Drama Nominees 2022:
Best Film
- An Cailín Ciúin
- Belfast
- Deadly Cuts
- Swan Song
- Who We Love
- You Are Not My Mother
Best Drama
- Hidden Assets
- Kin
- Smother
- Vikings Valhalla
Director - Film
- Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song
- Colm Bairéad - An Cailín Ciúin
- Graham Cantwell - Who We Love
- Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Director - Drama
- Ciaran Donnelly - The Wheel of Time
- Dathaí Keane - Smother
- Diarmuid Goggins - Kin
- Hannah Quinn - Vikings: Valhalla
- Lisa Mulcahy - Ridley Road
Script Film
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Phlip Doherty - Redemption of a Rogue
- Benjamin Cleary - Swan Song
- Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice - Who We Love
- Kate Dolan - You Are Not My Mother
Script Drama
- Declan Croghan - Vikings: Valhalla
- Kate O'Riordan - Smother
- Morna Regan - Hidden Assets
- Peter McKenna - Hidden Assets
- Peter McKenna - Kin
Lead Actor Film
- Aaron Monaghan - Redemption of a Rogue
- Dónall Ó Héalai - Foscadh
- Jude Hill - Belfast
- Moe Dunford - Nightride
- Peter Coonan - Doineann
Lead Actor Drama
- Aidan Gillen - Kin
- Jimmy Nesbitt - Stay Close
- Liam Cunningham - Domina
- Sam Keeley - Kin
Lead Actress Film
- Angeline Ball - Deadly Cuts
- Catherine Clinch - An Cailín Ciúin
- Gemma-Leah Devereux - The Bright Side
- Hazel Doupe - You Are Not My Mother
- Niamh Algar - Censor
Lead Actress Drama
- Angeline Ball - Hidden Assets
- Clare Dunne - Kin
- Dervla Kirwan - Smother
- Niamh Algar - Deceit
- Sinead Keenan - Three Families
Supporting Actor Film
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Cillian O Gairbhí - Foscadh
- Dean Quinn - Who We Love
- Jamie Dornan - Belfast
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - The Bright Side
Supporting Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott - The Pursuit of Love
- Ciaran Hinds - Kin
- Emmett J Scanlan - Kin
- Owen McDonnell - Three Families
- Peter Coonan - Hidden Assets
Supporting Actress Film
- Amy-Joyce Hastings - Who We Love
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Carrie Crowley - An Cailín Ciúin
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Supporting Actress Drama
- Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets
- Justine Mitchell - Smother
- Lola Petticrew - Three Families
- Maria Doyle-Kennedy - Kin
- Simone Kirby - Hidden Assets
You can see the full list of IFTA nominations here.
