St. Patrick's Day 2021 is most certainly going to be, yet again, a different kind of celebration but there's plenty of ways to have a bit of craic (Irish slang for fun) at home! Jiggy, the Irish band with over 60 million views online, has come up with a wonderful initiative to raise funds for United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Jiggy has arranged two standard traditional Irish tunes that will allow musicians and non-musicians to take part. The participants will be asked to send a video of them playing the tune, dancing a step, or beating a simple rhythm on a pot or bucket. The Global Céilí video will be released on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

The band is inviting everyone from seasoned traditional musicians to families in lockdown all over the world to join the Global Céilí for UNICEF. No previous musical experience is required!

Jiggy has teamed up with top video editors Beat Builder to create this unique global online party celebrating the joy and craic of an Irish session.

Who is Jiggy?

Jiggy mixes and melds Irish traditional music, world rhythms, and cutting-edge dance grooves. They took the internet by storm with their video ‘Silent Place’ celebrating the global togetherness of dance and to date it has clocked up more than 60 million views. This has introduced the band to a brand new audience worldwide and their albums have reached number one in the world music charts in Ireland, United States, Canada, France, Australia, Poland and the United Kingdom. They are now festival favorites with audiences across the globe.

Find out more about the Global Ceili on Jiggy's website. You can also find the audio to record to on YouTube here.