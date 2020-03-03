Today, March 3, is I want to be happy day, and this Jiggy music video never fails to make us smile.

Jiggy’s video has close to 11.6 million views and rising – an amazing display of Irish music and dance from around the world

The Irish band Jiggy, who blend traditional Irish, Indian folk, electronic and funk music, has created a massive viral hit, with “Silent Place,” their new brilliant music video.

Posted on their Facebook page, the video has racked up close to 25 million views. And that figure is climbing.

Jiggy’s music is like no other. The band has developed a sound incorporating vocal lilting, beat-boxing, Irish traditional music, hip hop dance grooves, world music rhythms, and harmonies.

The band features the talents of traditional musicians Daire Bracken (fiddle), Éamonn De Barra (flute & whistle), Robbie Harris (percussion), Niwel Tsumbu (guitar) and Yoshi Izumi (bass) who have teamed up with DJ Jack on the decks.

Robbie Harris, the man behind the percussion used in Jiggy’s music, told IrishCentral they were spurred on to create another video of this ilk after the massive success they had with “King of the Fairies” posted two years ago, which garnered 8.7 million views.

“We picked a fiddle led tune called 'Silent Place' from our debut album ‘Translate’ that we released in July 2017. It’s a Breton Gavotte played by our fiddle player Daire Bracken,” said Harris, who plays the bodhrán and percussion on the track.

“The footage in the video was taken from our favorite dance videos from around the world and was edited by Dave McFarlane, who also edited the King of the Fairies video.”

Jiggy has been busy recently, playing gigs at Whelan’s Trad and Folk Fest and the Blue Fire Street festival in Smithfield, Dublin. They are currently recording a new single.

For more information on Jiggy visit their site. You can buy Jiggy’s album in the Apple store and listen to more of their great music below.

*Originally published in 2017.