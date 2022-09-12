Irish music duo Jedward have faced backlash in the UK after calling for the monarchy to be abolished following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

John and Edward Grimes, who rose to fame on the X Factor in 2009, also called on King Charles to "give back" the six counties in Northern Ireland.

"Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!" Jedward wrote in a tweet on September 10.

The tweet, which has been liked more than 50,000 times, drew an inevitable backlash from British Twitter users.

One Twitter user called on the twins to "grow up" and act their age, accusing them of behaving like "obnoxious brats", while another Twitter user described them as talentless.

Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald in the popular British soap opera Coronation Street, labeled Jedward a "pair of tw*ts" over the tweet.

A separate tweet calling for the return of the six counties in Northern Ireland drew a similar reaction.

"King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time," Jedward said.

King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 10, 2022

The twins also drew criticism for a tweet published before the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth, which appeared to joke that Prime Minister Liz Truss "must have done something" to the Queen during her visit to Balmoral on Tuesday.

Jedward defended their tweets, stating that they were entitled to express how they feel as "victims of colonization".

"British Imperialism was the cause of the Irish famine and millions of deaths around the world. We mourn for them. Sincerely, Ireland," the twins said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Victims of colonization are entitled to express how they feel! Beyond all the celebratory royal posts & propaganda the majority DGAF (don't give a f***)."