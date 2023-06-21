Jamie Dornan has been lying low for the past few months, but that’s about to change as he’s got two big films ready to drop soon.

First up is "Heart of Stone" on Netflix, which the streamer will debut on August 11. Belfast native Dornan stars alongside Gal Gadot and Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt in the film whose trailer was unveiled last weekend at Tudum, an annual Netflix fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The trailer looks compelling, lots of action and stunts a la Tom Cruise; the bigger the TV, the better to watch.

Dornan and Gadot play secret agents of “an elusive and mysterious group of elite spies known as the Charter…they’re described as ‘the most highly trained agents – no political leanings, no national allegiances – working together to keep peace in a turbulent world,’” a Netflix synopsis says.

Of course, there wouldn’t be a movie if everything was peaceful – enter AI tool called the Heart, which is “able to keep track of anyone’s entire online history and then use that data to predict what they might do in the future.” Dornan and Gadot’s characters are in charge of the Heart, which is being pursued by a villain (Bhatt’s character), “whose quest to find and control the Heart threatens global stability.”

The stars were all in Sao Paulo to promote the film. “There’s a proper energy that the fans seem to have here. I’m lovin’ Brazil so far,” Dornan told an interviewer.

How would he describe "Heart of Stone" in three words? “Big, grounded, ambitious,” he replied.

On September 15, Dornan's got another movie on tap, "A Haunting in Venice," which sees him again teaming up with Belfast director-writer Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s "Hallowe’en Party" novel, which means it’s a murder mystery.

The cast is stellar and includes Tina Fey, "Yellowstone’s" Kelly Reilly, and newly minted Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Also making an appearance is Jude Hill, who made a big impression in Branagh's "Belfast," which also starred Dornan.

“I felt very insecure and inferior the whole time because (Branagh’s) mustache was unbelievable,” Dornan told Graham Norton earlier this year about his time on set. (Branagh plays Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot.)

“(His facial hair is) the best in film history as Poirot, while mine was a wee attempt at one.”

*This column first appeared in the June 21 edition of the Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.