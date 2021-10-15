Looking for a new Irish or Irish/American podcast recommendation? We've got you covered.

The leaves are changing color, the woolly sweaters are being pulled out of the wardrobe, and it's officially hot chocolate season. Cozy up by the fire with one of these comforting, inspiring, educational, or hilarious podcasts:

Angela Scanlon's Thanks a Million

Irish TV and broadcaster Angela Scanlon takes a look at her guest's personal thankful list from the "big thank you", to "the thank you next" and to the "thanks that got away". A gorgeous podcast that will leave you walking away with a fresh perspective and a full feeling of gratitude.

CenterPieceNY

A podcast that chronicles the lives of long-standing members of New York's Irish community, in their own words.

Host Paul Finnegan speaks to a wide range of guests who have put down serious roots in the city that never sleeps. In the latest episode, he speaks to Adrian Flannelly, one of the great radio pioneers among New York's Irish community, who is still broadcasting after 50 years.

Starting from Scratch

If you're looking to make significant life changes but don't know where to start, this podcast is for you! David McKechnie is a solicitor who left his job to follow his passions for life coaching and playing music.

In each episode of the six-part series, he provides a simple, clear exercise for you and his co-host, Steve Adam, to undertake with feedback, observations, and discussion in the following episode.

Bandwagons

Need help pretending to be an expert on everything pop culture? Friends Bríd and Fionnuala are here to help and will get you up to speed with all the things everyone else is talking about.

A brilliant and funny podcast and in their latest episode they unpack the work of British singer Adele, following the news she's releasing another highly-anticipated album.

The Irish Passport Podcast

For the past four years journalist, Naomi O’Leary and lecturer Tim Mc Inerney have been presenting their podcast diving into the history, culture, and politics of Ireland.

In their most recent episode, live from Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, Naomi and Tim discuss place and power: unpacking how place names, landscape, and architecture contain secret histories hidden within plain sight.

