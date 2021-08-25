Welcome back to IrishCentral's monthly podcast series! Here is our pick of the podcasts that we've loved during August.

This month we have a mixture of some classic Irish podcasts and some new ones that have hit the airwaves in the last year.

The Witness: In His Own Words

In 2005, Joseph O'Callaghan's testimony helped convict two drug-dealing gangsters for murder, and he became the youngest person ever to enter the Witness Protection Programme in Ireland.

Released in May of this year, this ten part series tells his extraordinary life story in his own words for the first time.

Up To 90

Irish comedians Emma Doran and Julie Jay chat about everything from growing up in Ireland in the 90s to current obsessions.

After three years of creating episodes, Emma and Julie are currently on a break but there are 157 previous episodes available, so you have plenty of hilarious content to catch up on.

Ready to be Real

Irish television presenter Síle Seoige chats to people of all walks of life; entertainers, politicians, health experts, activists, sports people, along with those who have extraordinary stories to tell.

Síle's honesty and warmth brings out the best in her guests, creating conversations that inspire, challenge, and educate.

Motherfoclóir Podcast

Launched in 2017, this podcast about "Irish, Irish words and words from Ireland" has gained a huge amount of popularity over the years.

After four years, Motherfoclóir is coming to an end but we would highly recommend if you love Irish culture and have an interest in the language, to take a listen to the series.

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Join Irish personality Vogue Williams and comedian Joanne McNally for a weekly chat with 100% honesty guaranteed.

They say that friends give the best therapy and this podcast does exactly that with plenty of laughs. Together Vogue and Joanne give honest and upfront advice to listener's dilemmas and their opinion on what's going on in the world.

Read more WATCH: Bill Murray enters raffle for signed Mayo jersey during tour of Ireland