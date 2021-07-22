We love finding new podcasts to listen to and this month we've picked more Irish shows that we are sure you're going to love.

Welcome back to IrishCentral's monthly podcast series! Here is our pick of the most enjoyable and captivating Irish podcasts that will pass a summer's day while sitting in the sun or out for an evening's walk.

You can read last month's podcast roundup here.

Read more Extras needed for new Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson movie filming in Ireland

Not Without My Sister

Irish sisters Rosemary and Beatrice McCabe living in Fort Wayne, Indiana chat every week about different topics, but like sitting down with two old friends, you never know where the conversation is going to take you. An extremely funny listen, the two sisters discuss childhoods in Ireland, moving from County Kildare to America, and everyday family and work life.

Black and Irish Podcast

Join Leon Diop, Femi Bankole, Amanda Ade and Boni Odoemene as they talk to a variety of remarkable people about their experiences of growing up black in Ireland. Through conversations with inspiring individuals, they explore the culture and identity, along with the struggles and successes of the black Irish community. Educational and eye-opening, we can't recommend this podcast enough.

The Good Glow Podcast

Host and former radio broadcaster Georgie Crawford's perspective on life completely changed after her breast cancer diagnosis. She believed there was a need for people to have more in-depth conversations about their health and well-being in order to drive awareness of self-care. On The Good Glow, Georgie speaks to wellness advocates and inspirational people whose stories will motivate you to make positive change.

The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast

Pure conversation and storytelling, this podcast with bring you on an unpredictable, funny, and carefree journey. Join Tommy Tiernan, his school friend Hector O'hEeochagain and Mayo woman Laurita Blewitt as they sit around the table in a shed at the bottom of a garden in the West of Ireland and just chat.

Owning it: The Anxiety Podcast

Author Caroline Foran hosts this practical and relaxed series, exploring everything from what anxiety is and why it happens to us, how our brains work and why it's actually very normal to the various tools and techniques necessary for owning it. Caroline shares her story, along with some expert input that tackles the reality of anxiety from a refreshing and relatable perspective.