Everyone has a podcast these days, but which ones are the must listen to gems in the Irish audio world?

We've put together a list of the top five Irish podcasts we think you should be paying attention to. From topics like Irish history, stories from the Irish Diaspora, or if you're just looking for a good laugh, you're sure to find something you'll enjoy.

Irish Stew

The podcast for the Global Irish Nation featuring interviews with fascinating influencers proud of their Irish Edge. Hosted by John Lee and Martin Nutty, interviewees range from journalists genealogists, lawyers, and much more. If you're Irish-born or hyphenated Irish, this is the podcast that brings all the Irish together.

Dubland

Irish broadcasters Suzanne Kane & PJ Gallagher have teamed up to bring you a comedy podcast from Dublin with a weekly take on the week, which they describe as usually chatting, ranting, raving & laughing at all life has to offer. A great listen to enjoy pure Irish humor while you switch off for a while.

An Irishman Abroad

Irish comedian Jarlath Regan presents An Irishman Abroad, a selection of diverse weekly podcasts featuring the greatest Irish people of all time talking about their lives, politics, health, wellness, and everything in between. The series, which has been running for eight years, has featured conversations with renowned Irish personalities, such as former President Mary Robinson, Bob Geldolf, Aidan Gillen, Paul Mescal, and many more.

The Laughs of your Life

Doireann Garrihy is an Irish broadcaster with a big fan following on Instagram for her impressions, chats, and observations on life. In this podcast series, Doireann aims to delve into the beauty of having a laugh, speaking to guests from all walks of life. From first memories of laughter to being laughed at to “if I didn’t laugh I’d cry” moments, these markers shape the interviews, bringing out the best in some of Ireland’s most influential people such as Ryan Tubridy, Samantha Barry, and Dáití Ó Sé just to name a few.

Irish History Podcast

The Irish History Podcast takes listeners on a journey through significant moments in the countries ancestry, from the story of the Norman Invasion to the Great Famine. Hosted by Fin Dwyer, historian, and author, he studied archaeology and Greek and Roman Civilisation at University College Dublin and has a Masters's degree in Archaeology. After working in archaeology for several years in the Dublin region a combination of recession and ill-health "ended his aspirations to become Indiana Jones". In 2010 he created the hugely successful Irish History Podcast... and I suppose you could say the rest is history.

