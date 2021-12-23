An Irish doctor has shared a heartwarming story about an act of kindness that sports star Roy Keane performed twenty years ago.

Niamh Ní Loinsigh, a pediatric doctor from County Cork shared a story on social media, that she described as "the closest thing I have ever witnessed to a Christmas miracle", about a visit Roy Keane made to a children's hospital.

"I have debated long and hard about putting this video on this platform, but you know what? People need to hear something nice.

"I give you my tale of Roy Keane and the Christmas Miracle. Roy rules", Doctor Niamh Ní Loinsigh explains in the video she posted on Twitter and TikTok.

She recalled how the Irish football manager and former professional player arrived unexpectedly to visit an extremely sick patient in the hope of raising their spirits.

I have debated long and hard about putting this video on this platform, but you know what? People need to hear something nice. I give you my tale of Roy Keane and the Christmas Miracle. Roy rules. pic.twitter.com/6xkDzW3ugY — Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh (@niamh_dr) December 17, 2021

"We were looking after a patient that was very, very unwell. It came to a point where we weren’t even sure if they were going to make it," she explained.

“Unannounced and without any fanfare, Roy Keane came to visit the children’s ward and he gave that child the boost and energy he needed to just keep going.”

"On Christmas Eve the professor of pediatrics rang me in tears and I feared the worst. But no, he said this child was completely better and was going home.

"So thanks, Roy."

The video has been viewed 224.5K times and has over 4K likes on Twitter. Commenting on the unexpected positive reaction the post had Dr. Ni Loinsigh jokingly said, "This kinda took off! I'm a bit nervous now because Roy Keane finds out about it he'll probably be annoyed."

What a lovely Christmas story, fair play Roy Keane!