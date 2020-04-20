"Freedom" is an Irish dance collaboration between Kieran Hardiman, Alan Kenefick, and Ciaran Plummer. It's breathtaking!

This remarkable video by Brian Doherty was filmed at University College Cork and is set to a speech given by Charlie Chaplin in "The Great Dictator" and to the music "Mind of a Beast" by The Glitch Mob.

The talented Irish dancers say: "Irish dance is such a competitive business, but for this video, we want to show that we can collaborate with other Irish dance companies and help each other move things forward."

Check out the amazing video here:

* Originally published July 2015