Irish dancers put on an unforgettable surprise show for unsuspecting shoppers in Austria

This flash-mob, which took place on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 at the Wien Mitte Mall in Vienna, begins with one lone dancer tapping her feet unaccompanied and grows into a huge – and highly coordinated – rhythm and dance experience, capturing the attention of the mall’s three levels.

Read More: WATCH: 80 Irish dancers take to the streets of NYC in Mission2Manhattan

We’ve seen Irish dancers surprise and delight crowds in Shannon and Dublin Airports, in a Sydney train station, and in a Canadian home goods store. We can't wait to see where Irish dancers will pop up next!

Enjoy!

Read More: WATCH: Irish dancers surprise shoppers with St. Patrick's Day flash mob in Bristol

Have you ever seen an Irish dance flash mob? Let us know in the comments!