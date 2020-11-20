The Irish Arts Center (IAC), based in New York City, presents 'Together Until We Gather: A Virtual Spirit of Ireland Gala 2020', which will bring the celebratory spirit and riveting performances of Irish Arts Center galas and programming to an online audience on Thursday, December 10.

'Together Until We Gather' will feature performances from an eclectic range of groundbreaking artists who have appeared or performed with Irish Arts Center throughout its history, including Celtic music supergroup Cherish the Ladies; Grammy-winning music legend Elvis Costello; genre-bending “ArtSoul” singer and musician Loah; six-time Grammy-winning pianist, composer, and founder of Afro Latin Jazz Alliance Arturo O’Farrill; critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and 2018 RTÉ Radio One Folk Award winner Declan O’Rourke; Camille O’Sullivan, “one of the most gifted interpreters of narrative songs” (The Irish Times); and 17-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sting.

The event will also include appearances by Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee Gabriel Byrne; two-time Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Roma Downey; Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon; National Book Award Winner Colum McCann; Oscar and three-time Golden Globe nominee Liam Neeson; and other surprise special guests.

This year's gala will honor Joe Moglia, former CEO and Chairman of TD Ameritrade, and former head football coach and current Chair of Athletics for the undefeated Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers.

Previous Gala honoree Bob McCann, Chairman of UBS America, joins IAC board members in chairing this year's event. McCann said: “2020 has given us all reason to find support in what the Spirit of Ireland stands for: inspiration and artistry and sheer guts. Irish Arts Center is home to that spirit.

“Thanks to all the gifted artists, as well as our honoree, Joe Moglia, for demonstrating this spirit in their singular, generous way that will allow us to finish our year on a high note, as we look to a hopeful horizon in 2021.”

The Virtual Gala begins at 6:30 pm EST with a Zoom VIP reception, followed by the virtual show at 7 pm EST on Thursday, December 10.

VIP packages are available (contact Amanda Talarico at Amanda@IrishArtsCenter.org), and tickets to the virtual show are available at all price points. Visit IrishArtsCenter.org for more information.

The Gala is happening as the IAC prepares to open and operate the landmark new facility on 11th Avenue in New York City once the pandemic has receded. While the COVID-19 crisis led to a three-month shutdown of construction, as well as an indefinite suspension of live events, construction of the new facility has continued since mid-June, and the Center is on track for completion and will be ready in time for the resumption of live events when the public health environment allows.

In the meantime, Irish Arts Center has continued to present hundreds of online performances and events free of charge, and has offered three terms on online classes reaching more than 28 U.S. states.

Irish Arts Center, founded in 1972 and based in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, is a national and international home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish America. It presents, develops, promotes, tours, and distributes work from established and emerging artists and cultural practitioners, providing audiences with emotionally and intellectually transporting experiences—the results of innovation, collaboration, and the authentic celebration of our common humanity.