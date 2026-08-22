Ireland has a long track record of producing films that comfort and charm, and this list collects ten uplifting titles filmed on or near the island that are as cozy as they are memorable. From Dublin backstreets to west coast beaches, these movies use place and personality to leave audiences smiling.

Check out these feel-good Irish movies:

‘Sing Street’ (2016)

John Carney’s coming-of-age musical follows a Dublin teen who forms a band to impress a girl and ends up finding himself, and critics praised it as “a feel-good musical with huge heart and irresistible optimism.”

Its infectious soundtrack and joyful 1980s energy make it endlessly rewatchable for Irish Americans who love music-driven stories.

"Once" (2007)

This low-budget Dublin romance about two struggling musicians became an international sensation and later inspired a Tony Award-winning stage musical, with the film described as “tender, intimate and deeply affecting.”

Its melancholy warmth and unforgettable songs have made it a modern Irish classic.

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"Waking Ned Devine" (1998)

Set in a tiny Irish village where locals conspire to claim a winning lottery ticket, Roger Ebert called the film “one of those delightful village comedies.”

Though firmly Irish in spirit, the movie was actually filmed on the Isle of Man, which served as a stand-in for rural Ireland.

"The Commitments" (1991)

Based on Roddy Doyle’s novel, this story of working-class Dubliners forming a soul band was hailed as “vibrantly funny and blissfully heartfelt.”

Its electric performances and iconic soundtrack helped cement it as one of Ireland’s most beloved films.

"The Quiet Man" (1952)

John Ford’s classic romance turned the village of Cong into an international tourist destination and a lasting symbol of cinematic Ireland.

With sweeping landscapes and nostalgic charm, it remains a touchstone for Irish Americans.

"Leap Year" (2010)

This romantic comedy road trip was filmed across Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, and the Aran Islands, showcasing some of Ireland’s most scenic locations.

Its easy humor and postcard views make it a reliable comfort watch.

"Brooklyn" (2015)

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this gentle immigrant story filmed scenes in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, and Dublin.

Its themes of home, identity, and love resonate deeply with Irish American audiences.

"The Matchmaker" (1997)

Filmed largely in Roundstone, Connemara, the movie uses the harbor and village streets to anchor its quirky romantic-comedy tone.

Its small-town warmth and humor feel unmistakably Irish.

"Calvary" (2014)

Though darker in tone, this John Michael McDonagh film finds unexpected grace and was shot around Easkey and Streedagh Beach in County Sligo.

Its wild Atlantic scenery underscores a surprisingly life-affirming conclusion.

"Extra Ordinary" (2019)

This supernatural comedy was praised by critics as “devilishly funny” for its blend of absurd humor and heart.

It offers laughs with a distinctly Irish twist.

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* This article was originally published in Feb 2026 and updated in Aug 2026.