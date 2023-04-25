TG4 and Adare Productions are back with a new series of "Beidh Mé Ar Ais" ("I'll Be Back") in search of Ireland’s next big tourist attraction.

The Irish language travel program sees presenters Sinéad Ní Uallacháin and Osgur Ó Ciardha travel around Ireland on the hunt for Ireland's best new tourist attraction (the weirder and quirkier the better).

The winner will receive a prize of €5000 for Ireland's next top tourist attraction.

A synopsis of the show reads: "Presenters Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, journalist, broadcaster and award winning podcaster, and Osgur Ó Ciardha, County General Manager for Locke Hotels, are scouring the country to uncover the hidden gems that everyone needs to visit.

"Whether it is spectacular cliff walks to driving Hovercrafts through the countryside to doing yoga with goats, they will be showing a whole raft of new activities and attractions that people can enjoy.

"BUT only ONE will receive the coveted title of 'Ireland's Next Top Tourist

Attraction and take home the €5000 prize to help take their business to the next level."

You can watch "Beidh Mé Ar Ais" on TG4 every Sunday at 8:30 pm, and if you miss it, you can catch it on the TG4 Player at any time.

The first episode premiered on April 16 and is now available for streaming. To watch the series on the TG4 Player, click here.

You can watch a sneak peek at "Beidh Mé Ar Ais" here: