National Cinema Weekend is taking place across Ireland this weekend, Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.

The initiative, supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, will see admission prices starting from €4 (RSP) at participating cinemas across the country.

Approximately 99% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will be participating, with cinemas in every county in the Republic taking part.

Organizers said that previous National Cinema Days were such a huge success in Ireland, with over 200,000 admissions across a single day, that the film industry made the decision to extend the initiative this year to take in a full weekend, allowing audiences to see multiple films at a reduced rate across two days.

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Participating cinemas include Arc Cinemas, Carrick Cineplex, Century Cinemas, Cineworld, Eclipse Cinemas, Eye Cinema, Gate Cinemas, IFI Cinemas, IMC Cinemas, Light House Cinema, Movies@ Cinemas, ODEON Cinemas, Omniplex Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, and Vue Cinemas.

Throughout the weekend, cinemagoers will be able to benefit from additional screenings catering to diverse audiences, including sensory screenings with additional subtitled and captioned screenings at various cinemas.

New and recent releases will screen across the weekend, including "The Incomer" starring Domhnall Gleeson; special preview screenings of "Bad Apples" starring Saoirse Ronan; "The Death of Robin Hood" starring Hugh Jackman; Ridley Scott’s "The Dog Stars;" "Insidious: Out Of The Further;" "Coyote vs. Acme" and "I Want Your Sex" starring Olivia Wilde.

Some of the movies showing include Irish titles such as the new music documentary "Celtic Utopia" and limited preview screenings of the acclaimed "Everybody Digs Bill Evans," which was filmed in West Cork.

Also screening will be Irish titles "The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin," "Báite," and Gar O’Rourke’s acclaimed Ukrainian documentary "Sanitorium."

Popular re-releases will also screen across the weekend, including "The Lobster" starring Colin Farrell, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," animated favourite "Cars," and "The Hunger Games" saga.

Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland is the official supporter of National Cinema Weekend 2026. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive of Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, commented: "Screen Ireland is proud to support National Cinema Weekend, which is set to be a fantastic celebration of cinema, in recognition of Irish audiences and their continued support for Irish film on the big screen.

"With such a wide range of films available to choose from as part of the initiative, we hope audiences across the country can find new Irish stories to connect with this year."

Welcoming National Cinema Weekend, Ireland's Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, said: “Every week, cinemas across Ireland offer fresh, diverse, cultural film listings, designed to captivate viewers across all demographics.

"I welcome the announcement of National Cinema Weekend, which gives a good opportunity to have that big-screen experience this coming weekend with tickets from just €4."

He added: “Ireland has one of the highest rates of cinema attendance per capita in Europe. I want to formally acknowledge and thank our cinema operators and the cinema workforce for their diligence and steadfast commitment to ensure that Ireland’s local cinemas play a vital role in community life, bringing people together through shared cultural and educational experiences.”