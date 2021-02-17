Ireland's longest-running chat show, The Late Late Show, will host a special live broadcast on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, and members of the Irish diaspora around the world can participate.

The Late Late, almost 60 years old, is the Friday night go-to show for Irish households, but as March 17 falls on a Wednesday, the broadcast will be a first for the beloved program.

RTÉ says regular host Ryan Tubridy will be on hand to “host the evening's festivities, with Irish people from across the world invited to apply to be part of the virtual audience on the night. Traditionally, hundreds of thousands of people flock to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, with parades and celebrations also taking place across the world.

“This year, although public events may be canceled, The Late Late Show will become a global hub for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, uniting Irish people everywhere for a very special evening of entertainment.”

Tubridy added, "Since the pandemic hit, we have made it our business to embrace Ireland like never before on The Late Late Show and show the best of who we are, and that is what we are going continue to do on St. Patrick's Day, and in some style!

"People cannot come to Ireland this year, and we can't go visit, so what we can do is put on an extravaganza that celebrates the joy, beauty, and passion of being Irish with some big names and familiar faces and an evening of celebration and escapism.

"We want you, the Irish abroad, to be a part of this evening in our virtual audience, to join in with family and friends watching here back home."

Check out this shout out from The Late Late Show here:

To learn more about the possibility of participating in The Late Late Show's special St. Patrick's Day broadcast, visit www.rte.ie/latelate.