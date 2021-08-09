Irish music artist Imelda May will debut a collection of poetry, entitled "A Lick and a Promise," this fall.

Containing 100 poems by the Dublin artist, the book will be published by Faber Music on October 28.

"A Lick and a Promise" follows the release of May's first poetry EP "Slip Of The Tongue" in 2020.

According to a press release, May's poems "use the themes of Breast, Below, Blood, Eyes, Tongue and Temple," and are "written in May’s absorbing, visceral style and encapsulate heartbreak, sex, nature and womanhood."

The collection will include the powerful 'You Don’t Get to be Racist and Irish,' which was written by May in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and used by the Rethink Ireland campaign.

May said: “Poetry is good for my soul and fills my heart and mind with color and scent. It’s intoxicating. I dive into my beloved books and my days are infinitely better for that.

"One poem can stay a lifetime, one line can change a view. I hope my writing gives to others what inspiration gives to me. I write incessantly and honestly, which helps me make sense of life and take a moment to ponder on it. Poetry gives me the freedom to do that, and I hope the reader sees themself in my words and in my world.

"A Lick and a Promise is how my mother described a hurried wash and it’s often how I read poetry when time is scarce. I tease in and out of my delicious books promising them I’ll be back for more. I’m truly honored to be a part of the illustrious Faber Music family.”

Lucy Holliday, Head of Pop Publishing at Faber Music, acquired world rights from Adrian Sington at Kruger Cowne Rights.

Holliday said: “It’s been an absolute joy to work with Imelda on her debut poetry collection. Her writing is so absorbing, rhythmic and evocative; I feel a door has been opened just a little, to allow a glimpse into Imelda’s sensual world.”

Imelda May's self-written and produced 2008 album ‘Love Tattoo’ is the best-selling album of all time by a homegrown female artist in Ireland and her most recent album “11 Past the Hour” marks her fourth Number 1 album in Ireland and fourth Top 10 in the UK.