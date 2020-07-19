Imelda May’s poem ‘You Don't Get To Be Racist And Irish’ will be displayed on 200 billboards across Ireland as part of a new anti-discrimination campaign.

The Irish singer, who read her poem on Culture for RTÉ earlier this month, wrote the piece in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, reports Lovin.ie.

May’s poem, which she first released on her Instagram on June 3, touches on the prejudice and discrimination Irish people have historically endured and argues that they have no right to be racist.

"We emigrated. We immigrated. We took refuge," says the poem. "So cannot refuse. When it’s our time. To return the favor."

The poem will now feature on billboards nationwide as part of a new €3m Equality Fund launched by Rethink Ireland to empower marginalized communities.

May told the Irish Independent: ”We are all human and so must show our humanity to each other, otherwise what are we?

"I'm delighted that my poem is being linked to this campaign. I'm really glad that the poem has sparked some conversation and I'm grateful that I've had the words to be able to write it.

"But I think at the moment, now is not the time to hear my voice. It's time to hear the voices of those that need to be heard," said the Dublin singer-songwriter.

"Thanks to Rethink Ireland and the Equality Fund that's more likely to happen - and thanks to them for fighting for everybody for equal opportunities and for love and kindness, so thanks very much for listening."

