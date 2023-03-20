For the second time, the Irish sport of hurling has made a cameo on an episode of the animated sitcom "Bob's Burgers."

The Fox network show, created by Loren Bouchard and now in its 13th season, is about an American family, the Belchers, who own a burger joint called Bob's Burgers.

In the episode "The Show (and Tell) Must Go On," which premiered on March 12, Bob Belcher sets out to impress Kathleen, an Irish widow and hurling fan. "Bob's Burger" is in its twelfth year and is based around an American family who owns a burger joint, called none other than Bob's Burgers.

According to Balls.ie, Bob turns his burger joint into a "hurling zone" for her, with the addition of a flat-screen television to watch the game and some cringy signs reading 'Shorten the grip' and 'Three cheers for crisp hurling.'

Hurling also made an appearance on the show back in 2019, according to Joe.ie, when the Belcher family stop by the home of Kathleen, who has a game of hurling on in the background (Cork vs Tipperary.)

The family is intrigued by the Irish sport, with the character Teddy asking "What sport are you watching here? What is this? Grass Hockey? People polo?"

Kathleen jokingly replies: "It's like if hockey, soccer, and baseball had a baby, and they joined a gang that liked to balance eggs."

The character of Kathleen is voiced by Irish actress and comedian Sharon Horgan, star of "Catastrophe" and "Bad Sisters." She is also the sister of Ireland and Leinster rugby legend Shane Horgan.

The episode has gotten some online reviews including one from BubbleBlabber which states "The subplot has Teddy impressing his date, Kathleen, who takes a liking to hurling. Unfortunately, Teddy’s special time with his special someone goes off the rails when he tries desperately to get into the same hobby as her."

They continue "Teddy puts a large sheet of paper over Bob’s order window to show the game and decorates the restaurant with several Hurling quotes. Predictably, Teddy then realizes he doesn’t have to like the same things as Kathleen for her to like him."

"Bob's Burgers" airs on Fox on Sundays at 9pm EST/ 8pm C. Episodes are also available on Hulu.