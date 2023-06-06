Harrison Ford, the 80-year-old veteran actor who has previously hinted at tensions with co-star Brad Pitt during "The Devil's Own," admitted he was partially to blame during a recent interview with Esquire magazine.

When the magazine asked him if he remembered why there was tension during the making of the film, Ford said: “Heh. Yeah, I remember why.

“Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing—I admired Brad."

In "The Devil's Own," Pitt plays Frankie McGuire, one of the IRA's deadliest assassins who is sent to the US to buy weapons.

In the US, he's housed with the family of Tom O'Meara (Ford), an Irish American New York cop who knows nothing about Frankie's real identity.

Their surprising friendship, and Tom's growing suspicions, force Frankie to choose between the promise of peace or a lifetime of murder.

"First of all, I admire Brad," Ford told Esquire. "I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy.

"But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not."

(Ultimately, "The Devil's Own" was Pakula's last film; he died the year after it came out.)

Ford continued: "Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing.”

As Esquire notes, Ford’s character witnesses an illegal shooting by his partner and must decide whether to report it.

“I worked with a writer—but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on," Ford recalled. "Each of us had different ideas about it.

"I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt.

"It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much.”

"The Devil's Own" earned mixed reviews but grossed $140 million worldwide, reports Variety.

Ford is currently starring in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," as well as the television series "Shrinking" and "1923."