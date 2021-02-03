The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced today, February 3, and the Irish are well represented.

For the first time ever, the Golden Globe nominations were announced virtually, a precursor for the largely virtual event that will be hosted later in February.

Here are the Irish nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards:

Normal People - Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film (Daisy Edgar-Jones), and Best Limited Series or TV Film

Normal People has been nominated for Best Limited Series or TV Film while the show's lead, Daisy Edgar-Jones, has been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film. This is Edgar-Jones' first Golden Globe nomination.

Adapted by Sally Rooney, the Irish author of the book of the same name, along with Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe, Normal People was produced by Element Pictures for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu.

Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy, and Sweden with Oscar-nominated Irish director Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and award-winning director Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End). The series was produced by Catherine MaGee (Sweetness In The Belly, Garage), executive produced by Ed Guiney (The Favorite, Room, The Lobster, Dublin Murders), Andrew Lowe (The Favorite, Room, The Lobster), Emma Norton (Rosie, A Date for Mad Mary), and Anna Ferguson (No Offense, Prisoners’ Wives) for Element Pictures.

Here is who Normal People is up against in the Best Limited Series or TV Film category:

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)

Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films / David E. Kelley Productions)

Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)

And here is who Daisy Edgar-Jones is up against in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television category:

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Wolfwalkers - Best Motion Picture – Animation

The Irish animated feature Wolfwalkers has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animation.

Wolfwalkers is the third animated feature from two-time Academy Award®-nominee Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) and Ross Stewart and is co-produced by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

The Apple Original film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers.

An official Ireland-Luxembourg co-production, Wolfwalkers was produced with the participation of Value & Power Culture Communications Co, FIS/Screen Ireland, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTE, Canal +, OCS and the Pole Image Magelis, Charente Region Fund.

Speaking about the nomination, co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart said: “We would like to thank the HFPA for nominating Wolfwalkers for a Golden Globe award - we are delighted that this Irish story is so well received by audience, fans and critics from all over the world and the teams behind Wolfwalkers from Ireland, Luxembourg and France are honoured to be nominated alongside the best animated features of the last year.

"While we would love to be in Hollywood to celebrate the Golden Globe award ceremony, we will likely be in a socially distant safe celebration here in Kilkenny - as Bill Goodfellowe would say, 'It's for our own good.'"

Wildcard will be re-releasing Wolfwalkers in cinemas when they reopen in Ireland and the UK.

Here is who Wolfwalkers is up against in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category:

The Croods: A New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over The Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Brendan Gleeson - Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for his portrayal of President Donald Trump in the Showtime limited series "The Comey Rule," which is based on James Comey's #1 New York Times bestselling book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," as well as more than a year’s worth of interviews.

Here is who Brendan Gleeson is up against in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role category:

John Boyega - Small Axe

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Responding to the 2021 Golden Globe nominations, Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, said: “Congratulations to the creative teams behind Wolfwalkers and Normal People on their Golden Globe Award nominations today. We are delighted to see Irish film and television recognised at the highest level on the international stage.

"Wolfwalkers is a rich and powerful story, immersed in Irish culture and folklore, and produced with stunning artistry. Normal People has been a critical and commercial global success story, captivating audiences around the world. Both projects demonstrate the standard of excellence created by Irish talent and Irish storytelling on screen. We are also delighted to see Brendan Gleeson recognised with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.”

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on February 28. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning for the fourth time, after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world.