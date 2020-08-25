Showtime has released a new trailer for its highly-anticipated two-night miniseries “The Comey Rule,” which will air on September 27 and 28.

In the newly-released trailer, audiences get a better look at renowned Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as he takes on the role of US President Donald Trump.

“Nobody gets treated as unfairly as I do. It’s disgraceful," Gleeson, playing Trump, tells James Comey, played by Jeff Daniels.

“I need loyalty. I expect loyalty,” he adds.

Later in the trailer, Trump says: “Comey, he’s a bad guy, he’s a dishonest guy.”

You can watch the newly-released trailer for Showtime’s "The Comey Rule" here:

Showtime's "The Comey Rule" is based on Comey’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," as well as more than a year’s worth of interviews.

According to Showtime, “The Comey Rule is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.

The mini-series “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics, and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

In July, Showtime had released an initial, shorter teaser trailer for "The Comey Rule," which you can watch here:

Along with Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels, the stellar lineup for "The Comey Rule" includes Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Barack Obama.

The two-night mini-series debuts on Showtime in the US on September 27 at 9 pm EST.

