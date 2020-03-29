Today, March 29, is beloved Irish actor Brendan Gleeson's birthday! Let's celebrate his greatness with seven of his best films.

Brendan Gleeson was born in Dublin, Ireland, on March 29, 1955, and - believe it or not - didn't begin acting full time until he was 34.

He spent his early professional life as a teacher of English and Irish before making his debut as a Quarryman in the film adaptation of The Field. Five years later, he played Hamish in "Braveheart" and then had his first starring roles in 1998's "I Went Down" and "The General."

Now the winner of two BAFTAs and an Emmy, Gleeson is also a talented musician and advocate for the Irish language. He and his wife, Mary, have four sons, Domhnall, Brían, Fergus, and Rúairí. Both Brían and Domhnall have followed in their father's footsteps as actors, Domhnall most prominently in the two latest Star Wars films.

In honor of this great actor's birthday, check him out in his seven best movies.

The General (1998)

In this breakout role, Gleeson played real-life crime boss Martin Cahill, striking an extraordinary balance between terrifying and likable.

Harry Potter films (2005, 2007, 2010)

Who else BUT Gleeson could have played the gruff and ever-vigilant Mad-Eye Moody in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter films?

In Bruges (2008)

Here, Gleeson played the more calm and reasonable half of a criminal odd couple with Colin Farrell, incongruously set in the quaint Belgian city of Bruges. His first collaboration with Martin McDonagh.

The Secret of Kells (2010)

From the Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, The Secret of Kells won over imaginations and hearts all over the world and was nominated for the Best Animates Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Gleeson voiced the character of Abbot Cellach, who does what he thinks is right to protect Kells from the Vikings.

The Guard (2011)

The first film from John Michael McDonagh, brother of Martin McDonagh. Gleeson starred as Gerry Boyle, an irreverent yet brave police officer in Galway who gets involved with an FBI drug bust.

Cavalry (2014)

Another collaboration with John Michael McDonagh, here Gleeson plays a priest with a death threat hanging over his head to atone for the sins of others in the Catholic church. As darkly funny as The Guard

Paddington 2 (2018)

While no one could steal the show in Paddington 2 quite as much like Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson lands a close second as Knuckles McGinty, a hardened criminal who turns out to have a heart of hold and top-notch culinary skills.

What's your favorite Brendan Gleeson movie? Tell us in the comment section.

