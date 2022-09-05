Gabriel Byrne's autobiographical one-man show "Walking with Ghosts' will make its US premiere on Broadway this October.

The show, an adaptation of Byrne's memoir of the same name, premiered at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre earlier this year and has since been staged at the National Opera House, Wexford and the Edinburgh International Festival, according to The Irish Post.

Read more Gabriel Byrne and Aidan Gillen sign on for Samuel Beckett biopic

Following a run at the Apollo in London's West End from September 6-17, Byrne will open "Walking with Ghosts" for an 11-week Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre in New York on October 18, although the official opening night is October 27. The show will run for 75 performances.

"Walking with Ghosts" marks a return to Broadway for the 72-year-old Byrne, whose previous credits include Tony Award-nominated performances in "A Moon for the Misbegotten" in 2000 and "Long Day's Journey into Night" in 2016.

The synopsis for "Walking with Ghosts" reads: “By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and – ultimately – a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, 'Walking with Ghosts' reflects a remarkable life’s journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets.”

According to Byrne, the title of the play refers to the lost people and places that we carry within us.

“Who we are now is the result of what we were,” the Dublin native told The New York Times.

“My own belief is that every single person has an extraordinary story to tell and what I’ve done is I’ve put mine down, not because I want people to think or look at my life,” said Byrne. “I want people to look at their own.”

The multi-talented Byrne has worked as an actor, director and writer and has had a career spanning both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama "In Treatment."

“What an honor to be on Broadway again, especially in a glorious venue like the Music Box,” Byrne said in a statement.

“It was a real joy to hear laughter in a theatre during the premiere run of Walking with Ghosts in Dublin. I’ve chosen to be honest and unflinching in the recounting of a life from working class Dublin to Hollywood. Although rooted in the local, I hope the play has a universal resonance.”

"Walking with Ghosts" is directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Price, reports Deadline. The creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O’Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.