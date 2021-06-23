Legendary punk bands Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes are excited to announce their upcoming fall co-headline tour, featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick.

Various pre-sales begin this week, with general tickets on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 am local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

The run kicks off September 3 in Maryland Heights, MO and will bring good times and great music to cities from coast to coast, including a show at Pier 17 in New York City on September 21.

We're excited to announce our return to the stage this fall for a special co-headline tour across the US with the legendary @violentfemmes, and special guests @GimmeGimmeDivas & @thickinbrooklyn! Tickets & VIP Packages go on-sale this Friday, June 25 at https://t.co/Ha5rx4eXRM. pic.twitter.com/93yUOB7qZI — Flogging Molly (@floggingmolly) June 22, 2021

Read more Dropkick Murphys to take US by storm in newly-announced national tour

Flogging Molly’s Dave King shares his excitement about the news: “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes.

“We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all!

“So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté!”

Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie shares: “Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

This news follows the exciting announcement that Flogging Molly are partnering with Sixthman for the 6th Salty Dog Cruise, setting sail March 28 – April 1, 2022 with friends Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (Duo), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke, Guise, and more to be announced. For more information, visit the Flogging Molly Cruise website.

The band also recently performed a special St. Patrick’s Day livestream concert broadcast from the iconic Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey®.

Additionally, Flogging Molly will perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on Sunday, September 5.

Read more Irish trad star Joanie Madden named amongst 2021 NEA National Heritage Fellows

About Flogging Molly

Flogging Molly is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with its raucous debut showcase, Swagger, and continuing through it’s five additional studio albums.

With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, its sell-out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to its latest LP, Life Is Good.

Recently, the band reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.

Read more Claddagh Records: Treasure trove of Irish music finally goes online

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes Tour Dates:

9/3 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

9/4 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/8 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

9/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc.

9/21 – New York, NY – Pier 17

9/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

9/25 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Stage

9/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/8 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/10 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

10/13 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

10/15 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/20 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theater

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Read more WATCH: Live entertainment returns to Ireland with concert in Dublin