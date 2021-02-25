With the grit and tenacity that have exemplified their history to date, Flogging Molly is excited to announce their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day live stream performance.

Taking place Wednesday, March 17 at the iconic Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey®, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Flogging Molly will put on a St. Patrick's Day party for the record books, bringing the good times, great whiskey, vivid stories, and music of the band – straight from Ireland – directly to fans around the world.

Flogging Molly’s Dave King and Bridget Regan have been in Wexford, Ireland since lockdown was declared nearly one year ago, while the rest of the band have been in their homes across the U.S.

While there is nothing easy about crossing international borders for a full production live show at this moment in history – quarantine policies are ever-changing as the global response continues to evolve – it’s this reality that we all share, which is exactly why the band felt it needed to happen this St. Patrick’s Day.

With the safety of the band, touring and film crew, and everyone on hand as top priority, the next priority was a good time – and a loud, raucous, and joyous celebration of all that we – the band and fans – have to be thankful for.

Dave King say: “In any house, even in the darkest of times, there’s always a room, a room for celebration. In over twenty years together, this is our first ever show from the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day.

"Welcome to Ireland. Let’s celebrate! From our family to yours, Sláinte!”

The live Flogging Molly show begins at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, and 7 pm Ireland/GMT time on March 17.

Tickets will start at $15 per household and grant access to unlimited streams across five days, March 17-21. Early bird tickets for the live stream are available now on FloggingMollyLive.com and will run through Friday, March 12 at midnight EST.

Various exclusive streaming bundles include a t-shirt, limited edition poster, Lucky Bag, virtual meet & greet with the band, and access to a stripped-down acoustic set of fan favorites and Irish traditional songs.

The live airing, pre-show, and after-show acoustic performance will be directed by Dublin-based director Richie Smyth (Irish director of multiple U2 videos, feature films, Guinness commercial spots, and more), and Flogging Molly have partnered with global event promoter Danny Wimmer Presents for the production.

A portion of the band’s proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to a favorite charity of theirs, Sweet Relief’s Crew Fund, which supports road crew members grounded and out of work during the global pandemic.

Additionally, in lead up to the event, Bushmills® is offering fans the opportunity to partake in their “First Whiskey” program. As a friendly Irish gesture ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, whiskey lovers 21+ across the U.S. can safely order a Bushmills Irish Whiskey® to-go from their neighborhood pub and the beloved Irish whiskey will cover the cost through Thursday, March 18. Terms and conditions apply, learn more details on the Bushmills® “First Whiskey” Rebate Program here.

About Flogging Molly

Flogging Molly is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with its raucous debut showcase, Swagger, and continuing through it’s five additional studio albums.

With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, its sell-out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to its latest LP, Life Is Good. Recently, the band reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.