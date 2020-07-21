Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee chatted with Ray D'Arcy this week

Derry Girls fans will be delighted to hear that the show's creator Lisa McGee, herself a Derry girl, is coming around to the idea of a Derry Girls movie.

Speaking on The Ray D’Arcy Show on Monday, McGee discussed the possibility of Derry Girls film and acknowledged that she struggled with the idea of Derry Girls movie for a while, wondering "would it work?"

"But an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head," McGee said, "so after series three, I'll think about that a bit more.

“I'd like to do it, I think the girls would like to do it - the cast even, some of them are men and boys. I think that would sort of be the long-term plan."

Earlier this year, McGee indicated that she was interested in a Derry Girls film: “That’s definitely something that we’re talking about, and it’s something I’d like to explore.

She added: “It’s just if the story’s right. It’s about me figuring all that out at some point.”

Regarding the highly-anticipated season three of Derry Girls, McGee told D'Arcy: “We should have been shooting it now, but we obviously had to push back. So we’re kind of just waiting until it’s safe.

“There’s a lot of stuff to work out. Our show’s quite complicated to film in these circumstances. We want to do it as well as we possibly can, we want it to be brilliant. We’re trying to figure a lot of stuff at the minute, I think we’ll get there, it’s just quite complicated.”

McGee noted that the main problem for filming Derry Girls at the moment would be scenes that involve crowds.

“It’s a situation no one has been in before. Like every industry, we’re just trying to figure it out,” McGee added.

McGee previously teased a bit about season three of Derry Girls saying: "In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in. That's really exciting, writing those. That has been good craic, looking forward to shooting all of that."

Of the main characters, McGee says: “They’re still eejits, and they still get into a lot of trouble, but they’re certainly going to grow up a little bit. There’s definitely a very personal journey that they go on.

“It’s an exciting time for them as they’re just on the cusp of adulthood.”

“I think because people can recognize themselves; we’ve all been a dick when we were young maybe,” McGee says with a chuckle.

Can't wait for Derry Girls season three? Check out some of the "best bits" from season two here: