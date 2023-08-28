Irish actor Daryl McCormack is set to star in the upcoming thriller "The Lesson", which is due to be released in cinemas next month.

Daryl McCormack, who was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande", will play an ambitious and aspiring young writer in the upcoming thriller.

The Irish actor will star alongside Academy Award-nominated actor Richard E. Grant and French-American actress Julie Delpy in the new film.

The film is set to be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, September 22.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming thriller, McCormack plays an aspiring writer named Liam who accepts a tutoring course at the family estate of renowned author JM Sinclair (Grant).

"But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Delpy), and their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam's future as well as their own.

"As the lines between master and protégé blur, class, ambition, and betrayal become a dangerous combination in this taut noir thriller."

The film is directed by Alice Troughton and written by newcomer Alex MacKeith.

The film represents the latest move in McCormack's blossoming career.

The 30-year-old Dubliner made his acting debut in the Irish soap opera "Fair City" and has since appeared in the hit BBC series "Peaky Blinders".

He has also appeared in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Bad Sisters".

His performance as the title role in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" earned him two nominations at the BAFTAs last February - for Best Actor in a Lead Role and for the Rising Star Award.