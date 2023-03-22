"Dancing at Lughnasa," a revival of the late Irish dramatist Brian Friel's 1990 play, will open at the National Theatre in London next month.

Rehearsals for the award-winning Irish drama, directed by Josie Rourke, are currently underway.

The cast includes "Derry Girls" stars Siobhán McSweeney and Louisa Harland, as well as "Father Ted" star Ardal O’Hanlon.

"Dancing at Lughnasa" will run at the National Theatre's Olivier Theatre in London from April 6 through May 27.

The theater says Friel’s Olivier Award-winning play is an astonishing evocation of a family’s world on the brink of change.

Set during harvest time in Co Donegal, 1936, outside the village of Ballybeg, the five Mundy sisters battle poverty to raise seven-year-old Michael and care for their Uncle Jack.

During the Festival of Lughnasa, Pagan and Christian meet and collide. The sisters fight each other, love each other, dance, yearn and survive.

Josie Rourke directs the revival, with a cast that also includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor ("Translations") and Alison Oliver ("Conversations with Friends.")

Rourke said: “In my time as Artistic Director of the Donmar, we staged four works by Brian Friel.

“During those years, I was lucky enough to meet Brian and it was a joyous honour to be near this great man and his plays, which are defining works of the theatre.

"It’s a privilege to be the director of this revival for the National Theatre."

She added: “It was on the South Bank that the seed of the play was planted with Friel and it was always his intention that this play be produced by the NT.

"I’m so happy to be working with this glorious cast and creative team to bring it to the Olivier stage.”

Friel's drama originally debuted in 1990 at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin before it transferred to London, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Play. It later transferred to Broadway, where it won the Tony Award for Best Play as well as a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Play.

In 1998, the play was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep.