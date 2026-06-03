Each week, Hugh Carr travels across the country to visit some of Ireland’s most vibrant and passionate festivals for TG4's "Croí na Féile."

But Hugh’s not just here for the craic; he must join the teams of fantastic volunteers without whom these cherished events wouldn’t happen.

On his travels, Hugh meets hugely interesting, hardworking, and creative people from all over Ireland, along with Kneecap, Stephen Rea, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Grooveline, Huartan, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, and the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly.

Hugh gets sunburnt, soaked, and run ragged, and gets a unique insight into the magic and mayhem that make each and every gathering extra special, all while viewers get an insider perspective on some of the most fun-filled events in the country.

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Episode 1: Croí na Féile - Mela, Béal Feirste

Ireland’s biggest multicultural fusion of music, food, arts, and a huge carnival. Hugh heads to Belfast to volunteer at Ireland’s largest multicultural festival, Mela, to celebrate the music, dance, and food of the diverse cultures that call the city home.

Episode 2: Croí na Féile - Cruinniú na mBád, Cinn Mhara

Community festival on land and sea honors Galway’s historic boats. The show heads to Kinvara, Co Galway for Cruinniú na mBád. This sailing festival celebrates the time when Galway Hookers laden with turf were sailed from An Cheathrú Rua and traded in Kinvara.

Episode 3: Croí na Féile - Féile na Laoch, Cúil Aodha

Crowning cultural, artistic, and sporting heroes in honor of Sean Ó Riada. In this episode, Hugh heads to Cúil Aodha to volunteer at Féile na Laoch, which celebrates the life and artistic contributions of the musical legend and composer Seán Ó Riada to the contemporary Irish music scene.

Episode 4: Croí na Féile - Féile Ealaíon na Gaillimhe

Ireland’s biggest arts party takes over the city of the tribes. Hugh heads west to The Galway International Arts Festival. The city welcomes up to half a million people over the course of a fortnight, and Hugh is one of 800 volunteers who help make it happen.

Episode 5: Croí na Féile - Dorn san Aer, Gaoth Dobhair

Celebrating the life and work of Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí through contemporary music. Hugh is back on home turf as he heads to Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal to the Dorn san Aer festival to celebrate the life and impact of local legend, broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí on the Irish music scene.

Episode 6: Croí na Féile - Oireachtas na Samhna, Béal Feirste

The biggest annual event in the Irish language calendar comes to Belfast. In this episode, Hugh heads north to Belfast for Oireachtas na Gaeilge, which is being held in the city for the first time in 28 years. It’s round-the-clock energy as 20,000 Irish speakers descend on the city.

"Croí na Féile" is produced by Strident Media Limited with funding from TG4 and Northern Ireland Screen's Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

The series begins on Thursday, June 4, on TG4 and TG4.ie.