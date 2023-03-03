Irish actor Colin Farrell believes Irish people have a strong "sense of civic duty," adding that they are good at "looking out for each other."

Farrell also said Irish people are good at "supporting each other," during a recent chat with Variety.

"No one country is the greatest in the world. Every country has its strengths and faults," Farrell said.

"But one thing the Irish do well is support each other; there is a sense of civic duty, looking out for each other."

Colin Farrell on Family, Irish ‘Civic Duty,’ the Power of Movies and Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor https://t.co/mjulqkPVIS — Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2023

Farrell, 46, also described his Irish upbringing, adding that he comes from "working-class stock."

"My parents weren’t into films," the Oscar nominee told Variety. "Now, films are the cornerstones of my relations with my two sons. We watch them and talk about them.

"Little moments in a movie can be so huge, and it’s important as a father to discuss them. I’ve always learned a lot from films."

Farrell, who has been nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards for his performance in Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin," also spoke about his work with the charity Debra Ireland, which provides support to people suffering from the debilitating skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

He paid tribute to his "extraordinary" friend Emma Fogarty, who suffers from the condition and serves as an ambassador for the skin charity. Farrell and Fogarty appeared on the Irish Late Late Show in 2018 to raise funds for the charity.

"Emma is so brave and she talked about her condition and struggles, without any self-pity," Farrell said, adding that viewers donated "massive amounts" of money following the interview.

Farrell was also asked about his other philanthropic work, including his efforts to fight homelessness and bullying and to advocate for LGBT causes. However, the Irish actor simply said he could "certainly do a lot more."