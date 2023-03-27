Cillian Murphy is starring in and producing the film adaptation of Claire Keegan's acclaimed novel "Small Things Like These." The feature, which is being financed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, is currently filming in Ireland.

Ciarán Hinds and Emily Watson will star in the movie adaptation of Claire Keegan's "Small Things Like These" alongside Cillian Murphy. The movie began shooting principal photography in New Ross, Co Wexford, earlier this month, according to the Irish Independent.

Claire Keegan's award-winning novel "Small Things Like These" was published in 2021. "The Quiet Girl," an adaptation of her previous novel "Foster," was Ireland's first film to be nominated for an International Feature Academy Award.

The story is set in the weeks before Christmas in 1985, when Bill Furlong, a father and coal merchant, discovers the startling secrets being kept by the town's convent, forcing him to confront his past.

According to Deadline, Murphy and producer Alan Moloney optioned the rights last year. The film will be the first feature for their production company Big Things Films.

Tim Mielants, who previously worked with Murphy on "Peaky Blinders," is directing the feature, which was scripted by playwright Enda Walsh.

For Artists Equity, which was launched in November, Damon and Drew Vinton will produce; Affleck, Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe will executive produce. Jeff Robinov will also produce.

The film is an Irish production with additional funding coming from Screen Ireland and will be co-produced with Wilder Films in Belgium.

Murphy, who is taking on the role of Bill Furlong, said: “I’m honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Claire Keegan’s magnificent novel to the screen.

"We have gathered together a phenomenal team of creatives to make this film, and found exceptional partners in AE, a studio led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — actors and filmmakers I have admired for many years.”

The film is expected to be released internationally in 2024.