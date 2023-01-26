Cillian Murphy is said to be heavily involved in the adaptation of Irish author Claire Keegan's smash hit book "Small Things Like These," which is due to start filming in New Ross, Co Wexford this March.

Hollywood is coming to the Wexford town of New Ross this spring as the Cork-native star Cillian Murphy has been named among those involved in the upcoming movie based on Booker Prize-nominated book by Claire Keegan, "Small Things Like These."

"The Quiet Girl," an Irish language film based on Keegan's novel "Foster," just made history by landing an Oscar nomination.

Auditions are underway for the new Irish movie after producers visited the town of New Ross to scope it out last October, the Irish Independent reports. Quay Street in New Ross is to play a central role in the movie and business owners have already been in contact with the movie makers.

It's also understood that the movie, to be set in Dublin and New Ross, has a budget of €10 million.

The Independent reports that Cillian Murphy is "very involved in planning [the upcoming movie] and will likely make more appearances in the town over the coming weeks and months."

Publishers Grove Atlantic's synopsis of "Small Things Like These" reads: "It is 1985 in a small Irish town. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, Bill Furlong, a coal merchant and family man faces into his busiest season.

"Early one morning, while delivering an order to the local convent, Bill makes a discovery which forces him to confront both his past and the complicit silences of a town controlled by the church."

Grove Atlantic says Keegan's novel "is a deeply affecting story of hope, quiet heroism, and empathy from one of our most critically lauded and iconic writers."

As well as being Booker-nominated, "Small Things Like These" was the winner of the Orwell Prize as well as the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year for 2022.

Booker judges were full of praise for Wicklow novelist's work, saying she is "measured and merciless as she dissects the silent acquiescence of a 1980s Irish town in the Church’s cruel treatment of unmarried mothers - and the cost of one man’s moral courage."

They added: "The book is not so much about the nature of evil as the circumstances that allow it.

"More than Furlong’s quiet heroism, it explores the silent, self-interested complicity of a whole community, which makes it possible for such cruelty to persist. It forces every reader to ask what they are doing about the injustices that we choose not to think about too closely.

"Astonishingly, Keegan achieves this without ever sounding angry or preachy."

"Small Things Like These" is set for international release in 2024. Meanwhile, Murphy's latest film "Oppenheimer" is set to debut in July 2023.