Bruce Springsteen shared some personal pictures of his recent visit to his ancestral home of Co Kildare in Ireland.

Springsteen, 73, was in Ireland over the past week for his three sold-out shows at Dublin’s RDS Arena.

On Thursday, May 4, Springsteen was in Co Kildare where his great-great-grandmother Anne Garrity lived in the Mount Prospect Area of Rathangan before emigrating to New Jersey during the Famine.

The new, personal pictures that Springsteen shared on social media on Thursday appear to be at the old graveyard in Rathangan, where Mark Stafford, a member of Kildare County Council, said last week that the rockstar had visited.

Springsteen's other pictures appear to be in the former St. Patricks Church where Christy Garrity and Catherine Kelly were married and where Springsteen's great-great-grandmother Annie Garrity was baptized.

Stafford said last week that Springsteen was given a copy of the extract of the registers of his Irish ancestors' marriage and baptism.

Springsteen's personal Irish pictures also show his visit to Rathangan's Burrow Pub, which opened early for the special visit.

Like any good tourist, Springsteen delighted punters by singing "My Hometown" and attempting to pull a pint of Guinness.

Springsteen was also treated to an impromptu performance from the CPA dance academy while in Co Kildare.

Stafford noted: "It was very much a private visit a last minute closely guarded secret.

"I know many many people would like to have met him but those were the terms of the visit but he did agree to a official visit in the future and to hopefully plant the tree!"

After his visit to Co Kildare, Springsteen was spotted having the craic in Dublin with stops at Trinity College, The Long Hall Pub, and Leo Burdock.

Elsewhere during his Irish visit, Springsteen visited fellow rockstar Shane MacGowan, frontman for the Pogues, and met with Irish journalist and superfan Charlie Bird.

Springsteen even managed to squeeze in three sold-out shows at the RDS Arena in Dublin during his busy Irish visit.