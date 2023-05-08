Bruce Springsteen has taken advantage of his time in Dublin for his three sold-out concerts by seeing some of the city's most famous sites.

"The Boss" went for an afternoon stroll through the city center on Saturday afternoon, stopping at Trinity College's iconic Long Room, which houses the Book of Kells.

"Lovely visit from ‘The Boss’ @springsteen to the Book of Kells and Old Library yesterday," Trinity's Library said on Instagram.

Springsteen, who made the most of a gap between his Friday and Sunday night concerts at the RDS, then headed to the Long Hall Pub on George's Street, one of Springsteen's go-to establishments during previous trips to Dublin.

"Seven years on it was lovely to welcome back two regulars to the pub today!" The Long Hall wrote on social media.

"One from Aberystwyth in Wales the other from New Jersey in the US. It’s the randomness that makes it so special. Sláinte!"

Springsteen also paid a visit to Leo Burdock Famous Fish & Chips, another of his favorite Dublin haunts.

The New Jersey rocker was back on stage on Sunday night for the second of three sold-out shows at the RDS.

Accompanied by the E Street Band, The Boss played for three hours straight, delighting his fans with energetic performances of his best-known songs, including "Dancing in the Dark," "Born to Run," and "Badlands."

The Boss will play the third of three Dublin concerts when he takes to the RDS stage on Tuesday evening, May 9.

Prior to taking the stage for his first concert on Friday night, Springsteen traveled to Rathangan in Co Kildare to explore his ancestral roots, stopping at the Burrow Pub in the village, where he treated locals to an acapella version of "My Hometown."

He also visited Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan before his first concert last Friday.