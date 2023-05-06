Former Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird has claimed that his "final wish has happened" after meeting Bruce Springsteen before the American musician's concert in the RDS on Friday night.

Bird, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, recently said that meeting Springsteen was the last item on his bucket list.

Bird said on Saturday that he was "blown away" by his meeting with "The Boss" before Friday evening's concert, adding that Springsteen later dedicated his performance of "Land of Hope and Dreams" to him.

"Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert," Bird wrote on Twitter. "We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened."

Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Bird said he felt like he really "connected" with Springsteen, describing the encounter as a "magical moment".

What a magical moment for me and my beautiful wife Claire. Bruce was so kind and a fantastic human. I played my voice app and I really believe we connected. I told Bruce Land of Hope and dreams was on my bucket list, and he said he would play it for me. And God he did. I love him pic.twitter.com/kP9KInCUpX — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2023

Springsteen was playing the first of three concerts in the RDS on Friday night and is due to play the venue again on Sunday and Tuesday.

Accompanied by the E Street Band, the 73-year-old superstar played for three hours straight, taking to the stage just after 7 p.m. and finally making his exit after 10 p.m.

Playing in Ireland for the first time since two sold-out shows in Croke Park in 2016, Springsteen delighted his fans on Friday night, performing all of his best-known hits, including "Glory Days", "Dancing in the Dark", and "Born in the USA".

Bird, meanwhile, said he also wished to help Irish suicide prevention charity Pieta House by taking part in the Darkness into Light fundraiser and awareness campaign, which took place on Saturday morning.

"I will be walking in the Phoenix Park with Pieta. Please let’s help everyone in a dark place," Bird said on Twitter.