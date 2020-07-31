Irish American 18-year-old star Billie Eilish has released a new single written during her COVID-19 quarantine.

The five-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, aka Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, has released her latest single and music video for "my future".

In an email, to her fans, Eilish wrote "We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves [sic]."

Eilish's latest song was written and recorded in Los Angeles during the COVID lockdown and was produced by her brother Finneas. "my future" follows the 18-year-old’s groundbreaking 2019 multi-Grammy Award-winning debut album "When we fall asleep, where do we go?" and the 2020 release of her official James Bond song "No Time to Die".

The beautifully animated official music video accompanying this release was created by Australian artist Andrew Onorato.

Billie Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, has strong Irish roots on her father's side with Scottish heritage from her mother's side.

In 2019, Eilish played the main stage at the Electric Picnic, a music festival held at the Stradbally Estate, in County Laois. Addressing a crowd of 57,000 gathered to see the teen pop sensation she shouted to the crowd:

“I’m part Irish, dude… This is my home.”

At the time she also spoke to Today FM about her Irish connection. She told them "My whole life I've been told by my parents that, ye know, I'm Irish and Scottish and I'm like 'Okay, yay!'

"I'm mean it's cool but I just didn't have anything to base it on - never been to Ireland, ye know, I didn't know anything really. And it's been actually really cool to come here."

This year 2020 started off with Billie Eilish winning five Grammy’s at the 62nd Grammy Awards in January, where she bagged Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

February saw Billie take the stage with her brother FinneasI to deliver a rousing rendition of The Beatles’ "Yesterday" at the 92nd Oscars. Later that month, she released her internationally hailed, official James Bond theme song "No Time To Die."

March came, and the global pop-sensation was ready to embark on her first-ever, sold-out, Where Do We Go? world arena tour, only for it to be postponed just days into the North American leg of the tour, as the country went into lockdown.



Back home isolating in Los Angeles - with more time and space on her hands - "my future" is the product of an assured young woman, coming into her own, as she contemplates what’s ahead of her, signifying a new chapter for the iconic teen-trailblazer.

