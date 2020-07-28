Bono says in the video that his and The Edge's version was "to honor" their "Irish crew"

Irish rockers Bono and The Edge performed an acoustic bit from “Stairway to Heaven” as a thank you to their Irish road crew during RTE's recent "Songs from an Empty Room" benefit broadcast.

The event, organized by RTE in support of Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians Hardship, saw Irish performers playing from some of the country's most iconic venues, which have been largely closed to audiences in recent months due to coronavirus.

Ahead of the July 25 broadcast, it was revealed that U2 donated €200,000 to help support the cause.

In the video that was shared to U2's Facebook page, a bespectacled Bono says: “Ok, so, Irish road crew, best in the world, that is for sure, we can say that. And the U2 group, we’ve been all over the world, and that is well-known.

“There’s one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said - wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing — whether it’s the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden — you walk into the venue and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, ‘We’ll never, ever play this.’

(In the background, The Edge begins the opening chords of “Stairway to Heaven.”)

“And that’s right, ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true.

“Anyway, to honor Irish crew …”

Check out the video here: